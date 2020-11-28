NEW TREND: Woman Inject Chicken Stock To Get Bigger BUTT!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

There’s a dangerous growing trend around the world. Women are injecting chicken stock into their buttocks, to make their cakes grow. 

has learned that this trend which began in Africa, has spread over to the Caribbean, and now even some women in the Southern United States are using this “butt augmentation hack” to get a cheap bigger butt.

The new “hack” allows women to get bigger butts without surgery, and without any scarring on the butt cheeks from injections.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR