Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. rules, explained: Why ‘no-knockout clause’ could end the fight early

Fans wanting to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. trade heavy shots in their upcoming fight may be disappointed to hear what the boss of the sanctioning body has to say.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster is keen to manage expectations ahead of this weekend, reminding fans: “It’s about entertainment. It’s not about competition.”

An exhibition titled “Frontline Battle,” the fight is the first event of a series produced by Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League and will be for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Heavyweight Belt.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. rules

The fight is at heavyweight – no weight limit

Eight two-minute rounds

Tyson and Jones aren’t required to wear headgear

The fighters will wear 12 ounce gloves

The fight will be stopped if either man suffers a bad cut

CSAC have already stated their referee won’t let things escalate beyond exhibition intensity.

“In this match, the referee will have the authority to stop the fight if it strays outside the boundaries of a competitive boxing exhibition,” CSAC said in a statement.

Though, with 91 professional knockouts between them, there’s always the possibility that one punch ends the fight.

Foster, speaking to MMA Fighting, further clarified some of the conditions ahead of the pair’s returns to the ring.

Despite a WBC belt being on the line, Foster said there would be no CSAC judges scoring the bout and no winner would be declared.

“There’s no winner going to be announced,” Foster said.

“I do think that’s very important to get out there. The unofficial scores are for entertainment only and that’s done by the WBC remotely.

“Not by the commission because the commission didn’t credential those judges because of COVID. It’s for entertainment purposes only. There’s no official winner at the end of this.”

Instead, a trio of former champions — Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza and Chad Dawson — will remotely score the bout for the WBC in order to present the “winner” with the Frontline Battle Belt.

“The WBC is going to have some guest celebrity judges remotely, not official, not 10-9 [scores], nothing like that. No cumulative score. No winner announced,” Foster added.

What is a no-knockout clause?

The Tyson vs. Jones fight is scheduled for eight rounds, each two minutes in length, with the boxers using 12-ounce gloves. The shorter rounds and heavier gloves are designed to prevent either fighter from inflicting too much damage on their opponent. A knockout is highly unlikely under these restrictions.

The referee is also under strict instructions to stop the fight if either fighter suffers a cut to their face, according to the California State Athletic Commission, which has sanctioned the fight. So the whole fight could be over before fans settle into their chairs.