Meet The Woman That Vince Allegedly DUMPED Tamar For; Possibly PREGNANT!!

Bradley Lamb
Vince Hebert and Tamar Braxton split up last year, and since the split they both moved on. Tamar moved on with David Adefeso – and their relationship ended badly.

But Vince moved on also – and his relationship seems to be going a lot more smoothly – at least according to online reports.

According to online reports, Vince started dating a beautiful IG model named Jamie Taylor. Jaimie and Vince have been spotted around Los Angeles together, and many believe that the two are romantically involved.

