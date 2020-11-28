Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By .com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $73.556 by 11:09 (16:09 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 19.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $4.829B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $68.310 to $73.624 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 13.82%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.207B or 2.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $64.5106 to $93.9516 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 82.49% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,665.4 on the .com Index, up 6.65% on the day.

was trading at $538.25 on the .com Index, a gain of 7.71%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $326.842B or 61.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.142B or 11.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.