KZN Cogta MEC demands investigation after 3 kids die because of illegal electricity connection

Three children died because of an illegal connection in Pietermaritzburg.

The children died on Saturday – and Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for those responsible to be brought to book.

He called on the Msunduzi municipality to launch a formal investigation.

Three children have died due to an illegal electricity connection in the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said on Saturday.

He has called for those responsible for the illegal electricity connections, which killed the three children, to be brought to book.

“For our province to lose three children in this manner is heart-breaking and calls for a stand against the dangerous illegal electricity connections that continue to spread in our communities. Those who make and benefit from illegal electricity connections must be held accountable,” said Hlomuka.

He said it was sad that the incident took place during the 16 days of Activism campaign.

“This tragic incident takes place at a when we have commenced with the 16 Days of Activism against the Abuse of Women and Children campaign. This campaign is aimed at protecting the rights of the most vulnerable within our communities.”

Hlomuka called on the Msunduzi municipality to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, “and hold to account those who are responsible for the illegal connections”.

He has also called upon the residents of Jika Joe to come forward with “any information that might assist in apprehending those responsible for the spread of illegal connections”.