King Princess Credits Harry Styles for Doing Something Beneficial to Queer Youngsters

Aside from talking about what the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker’s backing means to her, the ‘Pain’ singer explains why she doesn’t want to be thought of as a queer artist with a niche audience.

Rising pop star King Princess has thanked Harry Styles for helping her and other queer youngsters by promoting her music to his fans.

The “Watermelon Sugar” musician, who recently defied gender roles in a crossdressing Vogue photoshoot, has tweeted out his love of the singer and signed her up as the support act on his “Love On Tour” jaunt, before it fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about what Harry’s backing means to her, King Princess, who is genderqueer, tells British music website NME: “For what it’s worth, when Harry Styles tweeted about me, having a sign-off from a major cisgender male artist was a huge deal. He did something beneficial for me and young queer kids in that moment, and that’s what I expect from that tier of musician.”

The 22-year-old has also been taken under the wing of Mark Ronson, providing vocals for him on “Pieces of Us”, and is glad mainstream stars are supportive as she doesn’t want to be thought of as a queer artist with a niche audience.

“I think my goal with my music is (for) the straightest motherf**ker in the world and the gayest motherf**ker (to sing) it at the same time, at the same concert.

“You don’t get to tell a group of artists – because of whatever they do in bed – that they should be in the same f**kin’ playlist. That doesn’t make any sense… I don’t want to be compared to gay people. I’ve said this before: ‘Put me in the ring with some straights and we’ll see what happens’.”

King Princess’ latest single “Pain” is out now.