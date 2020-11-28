Kick off time, scores, updates, video from Tri Nations rugby Test

Good evening and welcome to Wide World of Sports’ coverage of the All Blacks v Argentina Tri Nations Test.

Kick-off at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium is at 7.45pm AEDT tonight.

The All Blacks then had the week off to stew while Los Pumas drew 15-15 with the Wallabies in Newcastle last weekend.

The Tri Nations is wide open with all three teams locked on six points and Argentina having played one less game.

“He’s one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest,” Cane said.

“Knowing the Argentinian people, he’s viewed as a God-like figure over there.

“It’s always sad when a great sportsman or woman passes away, so I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a driving factor for them.”

All Blacks (15-1): Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan

Argentina (15-1): Emiliano Boffelli, Ramiro Moyona, Juan Cruz Mallia, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Cordero, Nicolas Sanchez, Felipe Ezcurra, Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera (c), Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas