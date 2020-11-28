Kevin Hart defends calling a teenage daughter’s behavior “like a hoe” in a Netflix special

Kevin Hart has defended himself after facing backlash for describing his daughter as a “whore” in a new Netflix special.

The comedian launched Zero F *** s given earlier this month, a stand-up show that was filmed during the pandemic in his own home.

In addition to receiving negative reviews from fans who call Hart “little funny,” the new set drew criticism due to a section that talks about his 15-year-old daughter’s love life.

The segment sees him joking that his daughter told him, “Dad, I don’t like Rob anymore. I like this boy named Tim.”

Hart then says: Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter is a whore. This is bullshit. Hoe activity right in front of my face. ‘”

The comedian faced direct criticism during a conversation on the Clubhouse app on Friday night (November 27), where he was accused of degrading his daughter and bringing down black women in the process.

Hart called this a “bogus narrative” in an Instagram follow-up post in which he defended his use of the word “hoe.”

“Alright guys, we have to stop,” he said. “Enough with the fake narrative. It’s a fake narrative that is being created and if you were in the Clubhouse and out of the conversation, it wasn’t about black women. It wasn’t about me going against Black … about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having a hoe-like activity. I gave her an answer. “

He continued, “I’m not going to call my daughter hoe. I’m saying what she did was hoe activity