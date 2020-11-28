Jesse Hess and Meghan Cremer murder cases postponed for trial preparations

The murder case of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan has been postponed again in the Western Cape High Court.

The murder case of Cape Town horse rider, Meghan Cremer was also postponed for trial preparations.

Outside the court, stood a small group of people who were there to support the Hess family.

The murder cases of University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess, and Cape Town bakery manager Meghan Cremer have been postponed for trial preparations in the Western Cape High Court.

Murder accused David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose appeared briefly in the High Court on Friday. They are accused of murdering Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan.

At the court, people offering the Hess family support and members of the African Christian Democratic Party were present wearing their T-shirts in support of the family.

Sandra Martin Hess, a member of the family, was also present wearing a T-shirt stating, ‘In loving memory of’ with Jesse and her grandfather Chris’ pictures on it.

Standing outside the court, addressing the small group of supporters, the woman expressed her frustrations about the prolonged court case.

“They keep telling me that they have all the information, but the case keeps getting postponed, which makes it even harder for them [Hess and Lategan] to rest,” she said.

The suspects will remain in custody until their next appearance on 3 May 2021.

Meanwhile, murder suspect for Cape Town horse rider and bakery manager Meghan Cremer, Jeremy Sias, also appeared before the court on Friday.

His case was also postponed until 1 March 2021, for further trial preparation.

Cremer disappeared from the Philippi farm she lived on, and her body was found on 8 August last year.

