James Conner reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

A cancer survivor, Conner is considered “high-risk.” He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December 2015. This season, Conner has 145 rushes for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

The news comes after Pittsburgh placed three players on the reserve/COVID list on Friday.

Pittsburgh’s prime-time Thanksgiving matchup against the Baltimore Ravens was moved to Thursday because John Harbaugh’s side is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Steelers players were initially ticked off that the game had to be moved because “other players can’t follow coronavirus protocols,” but now Pittsburgh is under fire for the same thing.

If both teams continue to return positive tests throughout the weekend, they might not even play on Tuesday.