Iota teams up with Austrian uni for Internet of Things and blockchain research lab By Cointelegraph

Iota teams up with Austrian uni for Internet of Things and blockchain research lab
The Iota Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind Iota, Iota Tangle and Miota, announced it will be joining Austria’s newest Christian Doppler Laboratory (NYSE:), or CDL, as an industrial partner.
The first of its kind, the laboratory is housed at the Vienna University of Technology and named the CDL Blockchain Technologies for the Internet of Things, or CDL-BOT.
