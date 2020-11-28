Holyfield shares price demand to fight Tyson again

Mike Tyson is set to face Roy Jones Jr. in a pay-per-view fight on Saturday, but there’s another man who would like a shot at Iron Mike.

Evander Holyfield and Tyson fought twice in a pair of infamous bouts during the ’90s. Holyfield won the first fight via 11th-round TKO. He won the second fight after Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear. Holyfield says he would love a third fight with Tyson, but he has a price.

“I wasn’t getting in the ring for less than $25 million,” Holyfield said on the “I Am Athlete Podcast” about talks for a third fight with Tyson.

Holyfield says it should be on Tyson to reach out if he wants to fight again.

“If they called me to fight in two days, I’d be there to fight in two days,” Holyfield told host Brandon Marshall.

Talks of a third fight between the men have been going on for over a decade. There were talks earlier this year about the two possibly fighting, but maybe Holyfield’s price stood in the way.

Holyfield last fought in 2011. The 58-year-old is 44-10-2 (1) in his career. Seven of the losses occurred after he turned 35.