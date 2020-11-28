Here’s all of Anker’s Black Friday deals

Just like every year, Anker has revealed its list of Black Friday deals.
This year’s selection of offerings includes several wireless chargers, power adapters and even the company’s excellent portable Nebula projector. While Anker’s Nebula projectors are expensive, they’re incredibly convenient and work great — I’ve been using a Nebula II in my bedroom for a few years now.
For all of Anker’s Black Friday deals, follow this link.
Below are a few of the top deals from the accessory manufacturer.
Wireless chargers
Powerbanks
Headphones and Bluetooth speakers
Projectors
Various cables
utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.