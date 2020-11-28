Head-on crash near Mount Gambier leaves three dead five injured

Three people have died and five were injured in a horror head-on crash near Mount Gambier this afternoon.

Police say a Ford Territory was travelling on the Princes Highway, Suttontown , when it collided with a Toyota Landcruiser just after midday.

Emergency crews attempted to treat the occupants of the Ford, a 39-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man all from Millicent, but they died at the scene.

Three people have died and five were injured in a horror head-on crash near Mount Gambier this afternoon. ()

The five people in the Toyota were all taken to hospital, with one suffering critical injuries and the other four treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Princes Highway was closed between Sassanowsky Road and Kangaroo Flat Road for much of the afternoon with a Major Crash team investigating the circumstances around the tragedy.