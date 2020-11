Football games are being postponed across the country due to COVID-19, and not just in the NFL.

Ohio State’s matchup against Illinois was canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Buckeyes, and now Florida State and Virginia won’t play on Saturday for the same reason. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the ACC released a statement saying that FSU-UVA has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Seminoles.