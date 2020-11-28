Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, speaks during the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California

() – Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company did not mention the cause of his death but TechCrunch reported https://tcrn.ch/3mgA9CN, citing a spokesperson for Hsieh, that he died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut.

In tribute to Hsieh, Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak said in a post on Twitter, “Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas.”

Hsieh retired this past summer after spending 20 years with the company, Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande said in statement. https://

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” Deshpande said.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), which bought Zappos for $1.2 billion in 2009, said “We are deeply saddened to hear of Tony Hsieh’s untimely passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Tony was a visionary leader and innovator who will be greatly missed.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR