Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46 By

© . Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, speaks during the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California
() – Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement.
The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company did not mention the cause of his death but TechCrunch reported https://tcrn.ch/3mgA9CN, citing a spokesperson for Hsieh, that he died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut.
In tribute to Hsieh, Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak said in a post on Twitter, “Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas.”
Hsieh retired this past summer after spending 20 years with the company, Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande said in statement. https://
“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” Deshpande said.
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), which bought Zappos for $1.2 billion in 2009, said “We are deeply saddened to hear of Tony Hsieh’s untimely passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Tony was a visionary leader and innovator who will be greatly missed.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.