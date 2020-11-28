Arijit Ghosh / Bloomberg:
FC Kohli, the founding CEO of IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services and who is referred to as the “father of India’s IT industry,rdquo;, died at 96 on Thursday — – ‘Father of India’s IT industry,’ Kohli led TCS for 3 decades,nbsp; — Kohli was the first CEO at Asia’s biggest IT services firm
FC Kohli, the founding CEO of IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services and who is referred to as the "father of India's IT industry,quot;, died at 96 on Thursday (Arijit Ghosh/Bloomberg)
Arijit Ghosh / Bloomberg: