Factory Direct offering refurbished AirPods Pro for $269.98 until December 2

Factory Direct has a solid deal on refurbished Apple AirPods Pro with the wireless charging case.
From November 28th until December 2nd, Factory Direct offers the refurbished AirPods Pro for $269.98, which is quite a bit cheaper than what you’d normally pay. Granted, the AirPods Pro are refurbished, but it’s a great way to pick up a pair of earbuds at a reduced price if that isn’t an issue.
To put the discount in perspective, Apple currently charges $329 for a brand new pair of AirPods Pro. The company currently gives customers a $35 Apple Store Gift Card when they buy AirPods Pro, but even when you factor that in, you still save more with the Factory Direct refurbished offer.
The deal comes on the heels of a Black Friday door crasher that discounted the refurbished AirPods Pro to $239.98. Although that offer ended on Black Friday, $269.98 is still pretty good.
At the time of writing, Factory Direct still had some AirPods Pro in stock, but most locations had six or less still available. If you’re planning to take advantage of this deal, your best bet would be to check in with your local store before making the trip (or just buy online).
You can learn more on Factory Direct’s website.