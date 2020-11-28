Exchanges outdo auctions for governments cashing in criminal crypto, says exec By Cointelegraph

Exchanges outdo auctions for governments cashing in criminal crypto, says exec
Earlier this week, Lithuania’s tax service, the Lithuanian State Tax Inspectorate, added $7.6 million dollars to the state budget through the sale of cryptocurrencies seized in criminal investigations.
The occasion marked the first time that the Lithuanian government liquidated confiscated cryptocurrencies. In doing so, the country joined the growing number of jurisdictions worldwide that have auctioned off or sold cryptos obtained by the long arm of the law.
