EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks

The EU’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, arrived in London for another round of Brexit talks with his British counterpart David Frost.

Before arriving in the British capital, he told a meeting of EU envoys: “We are not far from the to take it or leave it.”

He also tweeted the message that “the same significant divergences persist.”

In-person talks came to a halt last week after one of the members of the EU negotiating team tested positive for coronavirus, but they were scheduled to resume in London on Saturday.

The window for an agreement on future business relationships is closing fast.

Failing to achieve one before January 1, when the UK’s Brexit transition period ends, will have dire economic consequences for both parties.

Britain’s chief negotiator, Frost, was equally cautious about the chances of a breakthrough.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Some people ask me why we keep talking. My answer is that it is my job to do everything possible to see if the conditions for a deal exist.

“It is late, but it is still possible to reach an agreement and I will continue talking until it is clear that it is not.”

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was up to the Europeans to make a move and said Britain was prepared in case the talks collapsed.

“The likelihood of a deal is highly determined by our friends and partners in the EU,” he told reporters.

Negotiations have been stalled for months on issues of fishing rights, the governance of a deal, and “level playing field” conditions aimed at preventing unfair competition by cutting standards or increasing state subsidies.