Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Loses BIG In Divorce Case

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for twenty-four years but, this year, their relationship ended and their divorce is turning out to be one of the messiest in history. And this week, she took a major “L”, has learned.

Nicole is trying to get a portion of Dr. Dre’s billion-dollar empire, which includes his Beats By Dre business, several other brand partnerships, and decades worth of music masters.

For much of this year, their divorce case has been dragging on in court, and Nicole Young is getting fed up with waiting.

According to a report by The Blast, she attempted to have the legendary producer/artist sanctioned, accusing him of intentionally holding back information, including personal documents and tax returns, to drain her of money and force things to go his way.

But Nicole just took another los, as the court has sided with Dre, shutting down her attempts.

“The Court further finds the imposition of sanctions, at this stage, and given the events here, is deemed unwarranted,” reads the reported response by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. This comes after Nicole said that Dre was refusing to sit for an in-person deposition, which would include Nicole. Dre’s estranged wife was set to question him about his alleged mistresses, his finances, and more.