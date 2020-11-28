Cyber Monday weekend deals 2020: The best sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy & more

Hot on the heels of Black Friday comes Cyber Monday and a bunch of retailers are already kicking off their sales this weekend. Cyber Monday may be your last chance to score some savings on your next big tech purchase, home appliance, holiday gifts, or any other treat you want to pick up for yourself.

Let’s dive into everything we know about Cyber Monday 2020 and check out all of the best deals!

Best Cyber Monday deals available now

Black Friday may be gone but many of its best deals are sticking around for the weekend plus many new deals are launching ahead of Cyber Monday itself.

There are tons of deals currently available meaning you still have a chance to work on your holiday shopping at most of the big retailers or pick up a couple of treats for yourself. Savings this large won’t be seen for many months after Cyber Monday finishes so be sure to purchase anything you’ve been eyeing up when you see it on sale.

Best Cyber Monday Smart Home sales Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It’s over 50% off right now. $18.99 at Amazon Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it’s getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings. $28.99 at Amazon You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving. $199 at Amazon Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you’ll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed. $119.99 at Amazon The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It’s a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank. $69.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro. $256.98 at Amazon Portal by Facebook lets you connect and videochat with friends and family members while you’re far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+. from $64.99 at Facebook Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you’ll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30! $16.97 at Amazon The 11S is one of Eufy’s more affordable models, but it isn’t lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote. $150 at Amazon The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today’s deal saves you over $130 off its regular price. $249 at Amazon This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It’s 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever. $44.99 at Amazon Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more. $49.99 at Best Buy This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today’s Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost. $179.99 at Best Buy The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet. $69.99 at Amazon You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there’s a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It’s $25 off. $24.99 at Best Buy The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it’s able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $200 off its regular price. $799 at Amazon Conquer Wi-Fi dead zones in your home with the Nest Wi-Fi Router 2-pack. This set covers up to 3800 square feet and today’s Black Friday deal saves you $80 off its regular cost. $219 at Amazon These smart robot vacuum cleaners and mops automatically navigate your home to keep it clean. Control them with the free app or even with your voice and a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. From $139.99 at Amazon Kami’s outdoor camera has the same set of features as its indoor camera: you get AI-based face detection, IR LEDs for recording at night, Alexa integration, 110-degree field of view, IP65 rating, and easy installation. You can set up alerts on your phone, add an SD card, or store the recordings on Kami’s cloud servers. Up to 30% off at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday Smart TV deals Best Buy is offering $200 off the price of LG’s 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV, bringing its price down to just $650. This TV is only available at Best Buy, meaning you won’t find a better deal anywhere else for this model. $649.99 at Best Buy Insignia’s largest Fire TV Edition smart TV is now available for $550 at Best Buy, saving you $100 off its usual cost. This is a 2020 model which features three HDMI inputs, a USB port, all the smart functionality you expect from a Fire TV device, and more. $549.99 at Best Buy The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we’ve yet seen on the 2020 streaming device. $17.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it’s worth upgrading to this upgraded model. $29.99 at Amazon This 50-inch 4K Smart TV by LG is currently on sale for $349.99 at Target, saving you $50 off its regular price. Remember to use a RedCard to save an extra $17.50 on the purchase. $349.99 at Target Gain access to Roku’s streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever. $29 at Amazon This ultra short throw projector is designed to cast a 100-inch screen from just 7 inches away from the wall. That makes it a fantastic option for those who don’t have much space otherwise, and it even has a built-in Harman Kardon sound bar. $1,949.99 at Amazon B,amp;H has this 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV by LG discounted by $500 today. It features the webOS platform, along with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and FilmMaker mode for a more cinematic experience. $996.99 at B,amp;H TCL’s 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner. Today’s deal saves you $70 off. $428 at Walmart Save $600 on Sony’s 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the ‘Hot Offer’ button below the item’s price on its product page. $1,899.99 at Best Buy Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you’ll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today’s deal saves you $100 off its regular price. $129.99 at Amazon Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it’s one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control. $179.99 at Amazon If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can’t go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It’s got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. $3,449.99 at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday Audio deals TCL’s 38-inch Alto 8+ Soundbar not only supports 4K streaming but enables it with its built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you can use this smart soundbar just like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today it’s discounted by $100. $99.99 at Amazon Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at $50 off their regular price today at Best Buy. There’s no telling how long this discount will last, so you should buy now if you’re interested! $199.99 at Best Buy The EarFun Air wireless earbuds recently received the CES 2020 Innovation Award & iF Design Award. Now you can hear how they sound for yourself with over $20 off. Just clip the coupon and use code EFAIRDEAL at checkout to save. $38.99 at Amazon Sony’s new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they’re on sale at their lowest price we’ve ever seen. $278 at Amazon The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and a streaming media player for your TV all in one! Today it’s discounted by $30, marking its lowest price ever since releasing in late September this year. $99.99 at Amazon Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off. $299 at Amazon This deal at Amazon saves you $50 on Apple’s entry-level AirPods for a new low price. You don’t get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now. $109.99 at Amazon Google’s best-sounding smart speaker is now discounted by $150 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This premium speaker can stream music from various streaming services and lets you voice control compatible smart devices. $149.99 at Best Buy Woot is offering 30% off the 6th generation Apple iPod Touch in a variety of colors! You’ll save $60 instantly and can choose between Blue, Pink, Red, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold while supplies last. $139.99 at Woot The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They’re built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they’re available for $30 off. $139.99 at Amazon The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose’s lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they’re on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life. $199 at Amazon The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Amazon for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worth snapping up $299 at Amazon These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don’t drop in price often. This limited-time deal from Woot offers them in new condition and takes over $100 off their previous retail price. Note these are the international version, though functionally they are exactly the same as the U.S. version. $224.99 at Amazon Improve the audio of your home entertainment system with this 50% discount on a 2.1 channel system from Samsung. Enhance your movie-watching experience, feel the rumble of deep bass from the wireless sub-woofer, and stream music from your phone over Bluetooth. $129.99 at Best Buy You’ll get Bose quality audio with easy pairing via Bluetooth and NFC. The Stay Hear+ tips provide a comfortable fit even while working out. The SoundSport earbuds are sweat and weather resistant and have up to six hours of battery life per charge. This is their best price ever at $40 off. $89 at Amazon Beats’ wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple’s W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns five minutes into three hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. You can find deals on other colorways at Amazon, too. $119 at Amazon These are hybrid Bluetooth headphones, which reduce ambient noise up to 90% thanks to four active noise-cancelling mics. They have 100% stronger bass using Anker’s BassUp technology and 40-hour playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. Save 25% with the on-page coupon. $44.99 at Amazon Various colorways of the well-reviewed Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II are now $50 off at Amazon while supplies last. They let you take calls hands-free, play music wirelessly, and listen for up to 8 hours on a single charge. $79 at Amazon Save $20 on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone’s voice assistant. $39.98 at Walmart The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for it recently and just around $150 off its full price. $548 at Amazon The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $130 discount applies to various colorways. $169.99 at Amazon Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can. $159.99 at Best Buy Both the Alto and Rondo styles of the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses are now discounted by up to 25% off at Target while supplies last. These sunglasses let you listen to music and even take calls wirelessly once paired with your phone over Bluetooth. from $149.99 at Target Back to top Best Cyber Monday Laptop & PC deals Save $300 on Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop for Black Friday! This model is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, along with a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage. $799 at Walmart HP’s OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 1TB SSD. Today’s Black Friday deal saves you $400 instantly at Best Buy. $949.99 at Best Buy Grab the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop at a $200 discount via Best Buy this Black Friday. This gaming laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a 256GB SSD. $599.99 at Best Buy MSI’s GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop is currently $100 off as an early Black Friday deal. Equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, this model features RTX 2070 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $1,799.99 at Best Buy The powerful 2-in-1 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that is enabled for touch and folds around into a tablet form-factor. It’s $120 off. $1,129.99 at Dell Save $350 on this powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB graphics, a 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and the mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard. $1,199.99 at Dell In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it’s been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $300 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet. $2,099 at Amazon As a special, limited-time deal, Amazon is taking $50 off the latest 13-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This model features Apple’s M1 8-Core CPU along with an IPS retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 16-core neural engine. $1,249.99 at Amazon Get a whopping $200 off this MSI laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish body. $500 at Best Buy Best Cyber Monday Office deals Working on-the-go has never been as easy as it is with the Mobile Pixels Duex Pro. This portable monitor can be attached to your laptop and is compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, meaning you can use it with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook laptops. Today’s deal saves you $50 off its regular price. $199.99 at Woot The HyperX Pulsefire Core optical gaming mouse is one of the best gaming mice you can find under $30, and right now Best Buy is offering an extra $5 off its regular price. It’s equipped with customizable RGB lighting, a Pixart 3327 optical sensor, and supports native DPI settings up to 6200. $24.99 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Samsung CHG9 Series LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor at Best Buy for Black Friday! This ultra-wide 49-inch monitor features a curved screen, 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, two USB 3.0 ports, and some stellar viewing angles as well. $749.99 at Best Buy Samsung’s UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology. $269.99 at Best Buy The Alienware AW510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now more than $30 off for Black Friday. This low-profile RGB keyboard is equipped with Cherry MX low-profile keys, dedicated volume and media control keys, an integrated numeric keypad, and more features to help you in the game. $128.99 at Best Buy Dell’s Black Friday deals have already started. While the sale features plenty of pre-built desktops and laptops, there are also a lot of essential accessories you’d need for a custom PC build. Get new monitors for low prices. Outfit your battle station with a mechanical keyboard or wireless mouse. You’ll definitely need this stuff as much as the internal stuff. See at Dell With Lightspeed technology, this gaming mouse features only 1ms of input lag and is also equipped with a HERO 25K optical sensor for ultra-accurate tracking. It’s wireless too and can be used by those who are right-handed or left-handed. Today’s deal saves you over $20 off its regular price. $126.99 at Best Buy Back to top Best Cyber Monday Phone deals Score the best price yet on Google’s all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more. $649 at Amazon Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite is currently down to $499.99 at Amazon, saving you $150 off its regular price. This device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and can be used with most major carriers as it’s GSM and CDMA compatible. $499.99 at Amazon Right now you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad-camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more. $849.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering $199 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in. $799.99 at Amazon TCL’s 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today. $314.99 at Amazon The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone’s price range. $174.99 at Amazon The Galaxy A51 has a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 980 chipset with 5G connectivity, 48MP camera at the back, and a 4500mAh battery. This is the U.S. version of the phone and works on T-Mobile’s 5G network, and for $350 it is an incredible value. $349.99 at Amazon This limited-time promotion scores you Apple’s newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile’s great service for one low monthly cost. That’s right, it’s the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile’s 3GB data plan for $30 a month. $30 per month at Mint Mobile Score the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Free with purchase at Visible You can save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 model of your choice at Verizon with a new line and select trade-in. You can also save up to $400 more when you switch. Already with Verizon? You can upgrade and save up to $440 with select trade-in. Up to $800 off at Verizon The Nokia 5.3 delivers a clean software backed by a minimalist design and decent hardware. The phone has a 6.5-inch 720p screen, a 4000mAh battery that lasts two days on a full charge, and there’s a 13MP camera at the back and 8MP lens at the front. $166.85 at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday Tablet deals The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing the savings despite being so new. $559 at Amazon Pick up Amazon’s most affordable Fire tablet at a 20% discount for Cyber Monday! This deal saves you $10 off its regular low price. The model features a 16GB storage capacity. $39.99 at Amazon The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it’s available for everyone ahead of Cyber Monday. $79.99 at Amazon If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Also available at Best Buy. $59.99 at Amazon Along with savings of up to $150 off the regular price of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, Best Buy is throwing in a $30 or $50 Best Buy Gift Card for free with the purchase as well! The gift card will be added to your cart automatically where applicable. Shop at Best Buy Apple 10.2-inch iPad (8th-gen) | $279.99 at Best Buy $279.99 at Best Buy The base model of the iPad is faster than ever before while retaining a familiar design. The under the hood upgrades make it a great choice in 2020, and the iPad works with the second-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. Best of all, you get one year of Apple TV+ with your purchase. One of the most affordable tablets on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This 8-inch 2019 tablet features 32GB storage and is currently discounted by $50 at Best Buy while supplies last. $99.99 at Best Buy The entry-level Kindle is down to the lowest it has gone on Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening. $59.99 at Amazon Choose between Silver, Black, and Gold models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and save $40 instantly today at Best Buy. These tablets feature a 10.5-inch display and 64GB storage. $359.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for a limited time. This model features a 9.6-inch display, 16GB storage, and a 12-hour battery life. $129.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S7 is an easy choice if you’re wanting an Android tablet. It’s got top-notch specs, loads of features, and a powerful S Pen that’s included for free. It’s $100 off at Dell. $549.99 at Dell Save as much as $112 when you buy two Kindle devices via Best Buy. Deals apply to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids Edition, and top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis. Save up to $112 at Best Buy Back to top Best Cyber Monday Gaming deals The main Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 has sold out, but now GameStop is offering Nintendo Switch consoles with free Mario glass sets instead! This offer is available on three different models of the Nintendo Switch at its regular price of $299.99. $299.99 at GameStop Kohl’s has the Xbox One S available today, bundled with the game NBA 2K21 as well as an extra Xbox Wireless Controller so you’re ready for co-op right out of the box. You’ll also score $120 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase for a limited time. $399.99 at Kohl’s Pick up a year of PlayStation Plus at GameStop and save $15 on the purchase today. This is a digital code that will be delivered to your email immediately after purchase so you can unlock access to Plus today. $44.99 at Amazon This PlayStation 4 Slim bundle at GameStop comes with the 1TB console in brand new condition, along with FIFA 21, FIFA 21 Ultimate Team voucher, an extra DualShock 4 Controller, and a copy of Madden 21. $459.99 at GameStop Save $50 on Logitech’s G815 Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today at Best Buy. With GL Clicky switches, you get the speed, accuacy, and performance of a mechanical switch at half the traditional height. There are programmable keys, dedicated media controls, customizable RGB lighting, and more features to enhance your gameplay. $149.99 at Best Buy The HyperX Cloud II Pro gaming headset is now discounted by $20. This wired headset has an over-ear design with 53mm drivers, memory foam headband and an leatherette ear cushions to keep you comfortable for longer while playing. It’s capable of connecting with USB or 3.5mm interfaces, including Windows or Mac computers, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles, and more. $79.99 at Best Buy Target is one of the few places where you can find the Nintendo Switch Lite not only in stock but available at a discount. Using a RedCard at checkout will save you an extra $10 right now! $189.99 at Target The HyperX Pulsefire Core optical gaming mouse is one of the best gaming mice you can find under $30, and right now Best Buy is offering an extra $5 off its regular price. It’s equipped with customizable RGB lighting, a Pixart 3327 optical sensor, and supports native DPI settings up to 6200. $24.99 at Best Buy Pick up the limited edition Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch console along with the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Adorama. You’ll also snag a SanDisk 128GB microSD card with the purchase that’s designed to save games and other data on the Nintendo Switch, as well as an Animal Crossing carrying case for your new console. $449.99 at Adorama The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum continues to be one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards around. The MX Brown keys are fantastic for gaming, the RGB lighting is one of the best you’ll find on any keyboard, and the rugged design combined with the sheer number of features make it a truly outstanding keyboard. $129.99 at Amazon The Core i9-10900F has a 10-core 20-thread design with a base frequency of 2.8GHz and boost of 5.0GHz. It doesn’t have an integrated GPU, but it delivers outstanding performance for gaming and day-to-day tasks, and is a great alternative to the i9-10900K. $364.99 at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen deals Casper’s Black Friday weekend sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you’ll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles. Shop at Casper This 13-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set by Rachael Ray is now $70 off for Black Friday, and you can save an extra $22.50 when you use promo code THANKS during checkout. This set includes a saucepan, stockpot, two skillets, a saute pan, a cookie pan, and more. There’s even an offer to get an extra $40 back via rebate. $149.99 at Kohl’s This essential kitchen appliance combines seven useful tools into one to make mealtime easier than ever. Right now it’s discounted by $20 at Target, and using a RedCard during checkout will help you save even more. $79.99 at Target Woot is offering some stellar deals on Shark vacuum cleaners now through December 4. These factory reconditioned models have all been tested and inspected to ensure they’re in proper working condition, and you’ll even score a 90-day warranty with the purchase. Shop at Woot Target is offering the best price we’ve ever seen on this Shark Navigator NV360 Upright Vacuum Cleaner today as an early Black Friday deal. This deal saves you $120 off its regular price, and you can save an additional $5 on the purchase by using a RedCard at checkout. $99.99 at Target The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a versatile pressure cooker with a variety of uses. In fact, you could replace your slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer with this single device. $98 at Amazon This Black Friday, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You’ll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar’s Forever Warranty. Shop at Nectar Pick up iRobot’s Roomba 675 at Amazon and save $101 today. This model works with Alexa and is good for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. It’s even able to recharge itself when the battery is low on power and lets you control when it cleans using an app on your phone. $179 at Amazon Amazon has the Hoover WindTunnel Vacuum Cleaner on sale today at a $17 discount off its regular price. That makes it one of the most affordable, well-reviewed vacuums on sale for Black Friday, though it likely won’t last for long. $113 at Amazon Do all of the kitchen things for less with this awesome Instant Pot deal. At 54% off, this is its lowest ever price. $59.99 at Amazon Versatility is no problem for Cuisinart’s TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven. It doubles as an air fryer so you can fry chicken wings, toast bread, bake a 12-inch pizza, or even roast a chicken. Amazon is offering close to $40 off its regular price. $164 at Amazon This one isn’t quite a “known” Black Friday deal, but it’s a pretty good bet. We’ve seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It’s $30 off right now. $199.99 at Amazon Save $50 on Ninja’s Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill today at Best Buy. This 4-quart model can be used as an air fryer and is the perfect way to keep grilling during the colder months. $169.99 at Best Buy Get huge savings on this range of Calphalon appliances which includes coffee machines, blenders, toaster ovens, cookware, and more. From $41.99 at Amazon This air fryer and indoor grill combo by PowerXL is perfect for grilling during the winter months when you don’t want to step outside for too long. It features a six-quart capacity and is currently discounted by $60 at Target. $89.99 at Target A selection of skillets, griddles, grilling tools, and more great items for the grill master in your life are on sale currently at Woot, including the pictured Jim Bean 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet set that’s now discounted down to $25. Shop at Woot Biddeford’s Electric Heated Microplush Blankets are now on sale at Kohl’s starting as low as $25! Use promo code THANKS at checkout for the best price. Multiple colors and sizes are included in this sale while supplies last. from $25.49 at Kohl’s Bissell’s Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner is an upright bagless model that is currently discounted by $20. This vacuum features triple action brush roll and scatter-free technology to maximize pet hair pickup. You’ll even score a few specialized pet tools with the purchase. $139.99 at Amazon Available in two sizes depending on what kind of toilet you have, this Bio Bidet Slim Smart Toilet seat has a stainless steel, self-cleaning nozzle, turbo wash function, oscillating warm water setting and a night light to illuminate your bowl for night time operation. $209 at Amazon Also available in two sizes, the BB2000 is the all-singing, all-dancing Bio Bidet you had no idea you needed until now. A whopping $209 off (30%), this features a 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle for posterior hygiene, an adjustable, heated seat, warm water setting, oscillating wide clean, and pulsating massage technology. It also comes with remote control! $489 at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday Health & Fitness deals Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports. $99 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it’s a new all-time low. $329.98 at Amazon Use an app on your phone to keep track of your weight with this Bluetooth smart scale. It drops below $30 at Amazon when you use promo code EUFYSCALE during checkout. $26.99 at Amazon The base-model Apple Watch Series 3 is $20 off right now at Amazon, dropping it down to $179. At that price, it’s a no-brainer buy for anyone considering their first smartwatch or wanting the most bang for their buck. $179 at Amazon Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. There is a Special Edition version available, but this year all that means is a second, more premium band is included the box. It’s $50 off right now and down to a new low. $99.95 at Amazon Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 last fall, but so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday like this $61 discount. $139 at Amazon Pick up an Apple Watch via Best Buy and you’ll score six months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service at no extra cost. You can expect an email from Best Buy that will include a code to redeem your Apple Fitness+ subscription later this year. Six months free Fitness+ at Best Buy Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch offers all the essential features that you expect from a smartwatch in 2020. It comes with a vibrant AMOLED display, 5 ATM water resistance, music storage, a PPG heart-rate sensor, and rapid charging support. This is a $100 discount. $149 at Amazon MyHeritage’s DNA test kit gives you a detailed breakdown of your origins from 42 different ethnicities from around the world, which is more than any other test on the market. You’ll also gain information on living or recently-deceased relatives, as well as the ability to build your own family tree online or using the free MyHeritage app. It’s $40 off right now. $39 at Amazon Back to top Best Cyber Monday VPN deals VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you close to $200 and you’ll get three extra months on top of the 2-year plan you’ve bought at no extra cost. From $3.30/month at NordVPN ExpressVPN is our top-pick for VPN providers in 2020, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now. From $6.67/month at ExpressVPN Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It’s hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal offering three months free won’t be around forever, though. From $2.21/month at Surfshark PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Sign up for its two-year plan and get three months extra for free. From $2.59/month at Private Internet Access If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it’s easy to use. Plus, it’s $18 for life with code BFCM20. $18 at FastestVPN The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out with as much as 76% off. From $2.91/month at IPVanish You’ll get some stellar month-to-month savings by going for CyberGhost’s long-term plan as well as a few extra months thrown in for free in your first billing cycle. There’s even a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. From $2.25/month at CyberGhost The 88% savings are hard to pass up, especially if you know PureVPN is right for you. If you’ve been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now. From $1.32/month at PureVPN You can score a year of hide.me’s Premium VPN subscription for just $40 for a limited time. That drops your equivalent monthly cost down to just over $3 from the regular price of $13. From $3.32/month at hide.me Back to top More Cyber Monday deals The Hero9 bumps the action camera’s capabilities tremendously. Shoot in 5K video resolution. Use the new 23.6MP sensor for stunning images. SuperPhoto tech processes images for you. HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilizes video. Plus it’s rugged and waterproof. The promotion throws in the 5K action cam as well as a one-year GoPro subscription plus a few essential accessories at $200 off. $349.99 at GoPro This Canon Pixma wireless printer is an affordable pick that’s great for those working at home or even students doing virtual school. Today it’s $25 off at B,amp;H, though we see this model sell out often so it likely won’t last at this price for long. Red, Black, and White models are in stock at this low price while supplies last. $54 at B,amp;H This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it’s discounted by close to $50 at Best Buy for a limited time. $199.99 at Best Buy Sling normally costs $30 a month whether you choose Sling Orange or Sling Blue, but this deal gets you two months for that price. Alternatively, score a free AirTV Mini streaming device when you sign up. Sling’s packages give you access to 50 or so channels, including popular options like TBS, ESPN, TNT, and other channels you might not have seen since cancelling cable. See at Sling Hulu is dropping the price of its monthly subscription to just $1.99 per month for new and eligible returning subscribers this Black Friday! The deal saves you nearly $50 over the year and means you’ll be paying just $24 for an entire year of entertainment. $1.99/month at Hulu Through the end of November, Guitar Center is offering new deals every week, including new discounts on guitars, keyboards, amps, pedals and other accessories, drum kits, loudspeakers, mixers and controllers, and more. Plus, qualifying purchases made with a Guitar Center Gear Card earn 0% interest for 48 months now through December 2. Shop at Guitar Center Woot has a variety of washable, reusable face masks on sale today with prices starting as low as $8.99 for a two-pack or $9.99 for a 3-pack. Though these prices are good through December 1, the masks could sell out at any time so shop soon! Shop at Woot Embark lets you discover your dog’s true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It also screens for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results. $135 at Amazon As seen on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, this DNA test is designed for your favorite feline friend. You’ll learn more about your cat’s breed, health, and any potential genetic conditions that could be extremely helpful to know of ASAP. It just requires a simple saliva swab too. $74.99 at Amazon Back to top

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday is always the Monday following Black Friday and, in a regular year, is the online equivalent of Black Friday’s in-store sales. This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 30.

Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available

Unlike years gone by, Black Friday was way more focused on online sales this year with the global health crisis making huge in-store crowds undesirable. Because of that, most retailers moved their sales online so this year’s Cyber Monday is essentially a continuation of Black Friday’s best sales plus a few new, online-exclusive promotions.

Are Cyber Monday deals available in-store?

Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals would be exclusively available online (hence the name). This year, things are kind of a mess when it comes to the usual shopping calendar so pretty much anything goes. If a retailer has a physical retail presence, it’s probably that their online deals will also be available in-store or at the very least available for in-store pickup.

That being said, why bother going to the store if you can have something delivered? It’s best to avoid stores right now unless you absolutely have to go in.

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from Android Central!

Why should I care about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last major sale before the holidays meaning it may well be your last chance to snag gifts for family and friends or make a saving on your next bug tech and home purchases.

A lot of Black Friday deals stick around throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday and a bunch of your favorite brands will launch new sales for the online-only event, too. If there’s anything you missed out on during Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your best opportunity for another saving.

How do I stay on top of Cyber Monday deals?

Like Black Friday before it, Cyber Monday 2020 is going to be big with an even bigger emphasis on online shopping. That means it’s going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.