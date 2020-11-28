Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Huge discounts on Sony, Bose, AirPods, Beats

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to headphone and earbuds, and that’s even more true when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Just about all of them, in all their different shapes and sizes, will be discount for holiday shoppers with many already having prices slashed as sales begin to kick off.

There are many different brands of headphones and various kinds of headphones to consider, so we’ve broken down some of the top deals already available on the best headphones and wireless earbuds trackers so you can get a headstart on your holiday savings. You’re bound to find a great deal!

Sony WH-1000XM4 | $278 at Amazon

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones are the best in the business — seriously. They’re also the best for business, or play, or whatever you choose to do with them. They sound great, a nice improvement over the XM3s, and offer improved ANC, comfort, and battery life. There are also some nice quality-of-life improvements, too, like multi-device connect and auto play/pause. These are definitely worth splurging on, especially at $72 off their original price.

$278 at Amazon

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 | $226.99 at Amazon These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don’t drop in price often. This limited-time deal offers them for over $100 off their previous retail price. Note these are the international version, though functionally they are exactly the same as the U.S. version. $226.99 at Amazon Bose QC35 II | $199.00 at Amazon The QC35 IIs offer a nearly perfect combination of comfort, great sound quality, and excellent noise cancelation. Pair that with Google Assistant integration and 20 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and you’ve got an incredible set of headphones. $199.00 at Amazon Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Amazon The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $120 discount applies to various colorways. $169.99 at Amazon Beats Solo3 | $148.99 at Amazon Beats’ wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple’s W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns five minutes into three hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. You can find deals on other colorways at Amazon, too. $148.99 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q20 | $49.99 at Amazon These are hybrid Bluetooth headphones, which reduce ambient noise up to 90% thanks to four active noise-cancelling mics. They have 100% stronger bass using Anker’s BassUp technology and 40-hour playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. Save $10 with the on-page coupon. $49.99 at Amazon Beats EP | $91.00 at Amazon Beats EP are the entry-level Beats headphones and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The blue and white models are this affordable right now. $91.00 at Amazon COWIN E7 Pro | $69.99 at Amazon COWIN scores a win with the impressive E7 Pro and a feature set that would be competitive against more expensive headphones. This set is $10 off with a further $10 on-page coupon right now for a $20 total savings. $69.99 at Amazon Jabra Elite 85h | $100 off at Amazon The Jabra Elite 85H may be a bit older now, but these headphones offer a combination of comfort, battery life, and customization that can’t be matched at this price. There’s a reason why Jabra hasn’t updated them with a true successor just yet. $150 at Amazon

Best Black Friday earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro | $199.00 at Amazon The AirPods Pro are noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This sale at Amazon saves you $50 and scores you the earbuds for one of their best prices ever. $199.00 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $139.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They’re built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. They’re currently available for $30 off. $139.99 at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.95 at Amazon Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this low price on the moss and spring yellow models while you can. Also available at Best Buy. $159.95 at Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t | $149.99 at Amazon $150 at Amazon

$150 at Best Buy

$150 at Walmart Want to start your new year’s resolution on a high note? Make sure to buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t during Black Friday. At their lowest ever price of just $150, these earbuds offer excellent audio quality, are fully water/sweat-proof, and feature a super comfortable design. Jabra Elite 65t | $69.99 at Amazon These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They’re water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case. At 42% off, this is about as low as we’ve seen them go at Amazon. $69.99 at Amazon Aukey EP-T21 | $20.99 at Amazon There may be some features lacking from high-end earbuds, but the Aukey EP-T21 will offer a decent experience for most users without breaking the bank. Right now, they’re down to an impressively low $20.99, knocking 58% off the original price. $20.99 at Amazon Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $47.49 at Amazon Featuring a focus on a great call experience plus a bunch of advanced tech you want from your wireless earbuds. Use the 5% on-page coupon to drop these ‘buds down to $47.49. $47.49 at Amazon Mpow X3 | $49.99 at Amazon These earbuds feature active noise-cancellation at an affordable price so you can focus on only the sounds you want to hear. Use the on-page coupon to take $10 off. $49.99 at Amazon SoundPEATS TrueWings | $33.99 at Amazon With IPX7 water-resistance and secure ear-hook design, the TrueWings are a great choice for the gym. use the coupon on their product page for 15% off. $33.99 at Amazon Bose SoundSport | $89 at Amazon You’ll get Bose quality audio with easy pairing via Bluetooth and NFC. The Stay Hear+ tips provide a comfortable fit even while working out. The SoundSport earbuds are sweat and weather resistant and have up to six hours of battery life per charge. This is their best price ever at $40 off. $89 at Amazon BeatsX | $39.99 at Best Buy At $40, you’re saving $60 off the normal cost of these Bluetooth neckband-style earbuds and getting in on one of the best deals we’ve seen yet. The silver and black colorways are available at this price at Best Buy. $39.99 at Best Buy Beats urBeats3 | $49.49 at Amazon These in-ear headphones come in a variety of colors and feature an in-line microphone and remote so you can easily take calls without your phone in your hand. Several colors discounted by around $10. $49.49 at Amazon Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds | $24.98 at Walmart The Google Pixel Earbuds lack the wireless convenience of other headphones, but they make up for it in other ways. Right now, they are down to just $25 at Walmart, landing you a 20% discount. $24.98 at Walmart Apple EarPods | $19 at Amazon These wired headphones from Apple feature a 3.5mm headphone plug and an in-line remote for track and volume control. Also available with Lightning connector. $19 at Amazon

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus which means it’s going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

