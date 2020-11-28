Courteney Cox Recreates Friends Thanksgiving Moment

Could this BE more of a throwback?
If you’re a Friends fan, you know that the Thanksgiving episodes are perhaps some of the most memorable.
“Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day,” she began in her video.
However, things took a turn when she added, “If I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just going to snap.”
You know…this one:
However, because Courteney is a self-professed “symbol of Thanksgiving,” she didn’t end it there.
Nope — we got a full on recreation!
Look at her shimmy!
And, if the comments were anything to go by, people were into it:
Here’s hoping it didn’t smell too bad!
