Courteney Cox Recreates Friends Thanksgiving Moment

Could this BE more of a throwback?

If you’re a Friends fan, you know that the Thanksgiving episodes are perhaps some of the most memorable.


Warner Bros.

It is still 2002 in my heart.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day,” she began in her video.


Courteney Cox / Via instagram.com

I had a lovely Thanksgiving, thanks for asking Courteney!

However, things took a turn when she added, “If I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just going to snap.”

You know…this one:


@friends / Via giphy.com

Right before Chandler tells her he loves her, n’aww.

However, because Courteney is a self-professed “symbol of Thanksgiving,” she didn’t end it there.

Nope — we got a full on recreation!

Look at her shimmy!


Courteney Cox / Via instagram.com

One of the more horrifying GIFs I’ve made in my time, that’s for sure.

And, if the comments were anything to go by, people were into it:

Here’s hoping it didn’t smell too bad!

