College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every NCAA game on Saturday

The College Football Playoff grows ever closer after the first rankings were released this week. All four teams in the Top 4 play this weekend, with Notre Dame having played on Friday.

It’s Rivalry Week in the SEC, meaning fans will be treated to arguably the best rivalry in sports as No. 1 Alabama plays host to No. 22 Auburn. The Tide will be without coach Nick Saban who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, but the Tigers could be without one of the best freshman running backs in the nation in Tank Bigsby who suffered an injury last week against Tennessee. 

After edging out Indiana in a closer than expected game, No. 4 Ohio State returns to action against a 2-3 Illinois team. Justin Fields should be able to reinsert his name into the Heisman discussion after throwing three interceptions against the Hoosiers. Indiana dropped to No. 12 in this week’s rankings and plays Maryland this weekend.

No. 3 Clemson hosts Pittsburgh a week removed from a controversial, last minute cancellation of its game at Florida State. The Tigers are still looking to rebound after losing to Notre Dame two weeks ago without Trevor Lawrence.

Two additional ranked, undefeated teams play on Saturday with No. 8 Northwestern heading to East Lansing to play Michigan State and No. 20 Coastal traveling to Texas State.

The schedule has been very fluid this year for the entirety of the college football season, but Sporting News has you covered on how to watch every game on Saturday involving a top-25 team:

College football schedule today

Here’s every college football game in Week 12 involving ranked teams.

Saturday, Nov. 28

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida12 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State12 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Maryland at No. 12 Indiana12 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois12 p.m.FS1, fuboTV
No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Texas State3 p.m.ESPN+
No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama3:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson3:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State3:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
Colorado at No. 18 USC3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
LSU at No. 5 Texas A,amp;M7 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
No. 9 Georgia at South Carolina7:30 p.m.SECN, fuboTV
No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia7:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 12 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC; Fox, CBS Sports Network and Big Ten Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

