Closing for a Village’s Last Pub?

STONESFIELD, England — Seven pubs in this tiny village in West Oxfordshire have closed over the years, and some residents here still talk about each as if it were a beloved relative who had expired last week. The Black Head? Turned into a private home. Rose & Crown? Demolished and replaced with a row of houses. The Boot Inn? Kaput.

So in July, there was concern, verging on alarm, when the owner of the White Horse Tavern posted a sign on the front door announcing that the place was up for sale.

It’s not just that the two-story stone-and-brick building has been serving beer since 1853 — the year the Crimean War started, for some perspective — and the setting for thousands of parties, benders, receptions and Sunday roasts. It is also the last pub in Stonesfield, population 1,500. Without it, the village would lose its social core, as well as an important selling point to the rest of the world.