Chinese police seized crypto assets worth $4.2B today from PlusToken Ponzi By Cointelegraph

Chinese police seized crypto assets worth $4.2B today from PlusToken Ponzi
The PlusToken controversy, which has led to the arrest of 109 individuals so far, has also reportedly resulted in a titanic seizure of crypto assets by Chinese authorities worth $4.2 billion at today’s prices.
According to court filings released publicly on Nov. 19 and posted by The Block, authorities seized a staggering 194,775 (BTC), 833,083 Ether (ETH), 1.4 million (LTC), 27.6 million , 74,167 , 487 million , 6 billion Dogecoin (DOGE), 79,581 (BCH) and 213,724 Tether (USDT) from seven individuals convicted in the case.
