Cardano Jumps 21% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Cardano Jumps 21% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.170453 by 10:05 (15:05 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 21.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $5.195211B, or 1.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.139074 to $0.171953 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 31.44%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.645778B or 1.08% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1201 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 87.37% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,376.3 on the .com Index, up 3.42% on the day.

was trading at $527.68 on the .com Index, a gain of 3.88%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $321.897855B or 61.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $59.902113B or 11.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.