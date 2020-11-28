Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.148982 by 05:31 (10:31 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $4.611490B, or 0.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.139074 to $0.149070 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.39%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.255506B or 0.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1201 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 88.96% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $17,125.1 on the .com Index, up 2.39% on the day.

was trading at $515.29 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.60%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $316.853172B or 62.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $58.593174B or 11.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.