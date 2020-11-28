Bundaberg terror arrest: Man, 29, charged with plotting attack

A man has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack in a coastal Queensland town.

Former journalist James Waugh is accused of planning a violent extremist attack in the coastal town of Bundaberg.



The 29-year-old Kepnock man was arrested by a Joint Counter Terror Team from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Queensland Police yesterday.

James Waugh has been charged over alleged terror planning offences in Bundaberg. (Supplied)

He had been planning a terror act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training, investigators allege.

The investigation into Mr Waugh was sparked after he allegedly made threats towards a member of the public last month.

He has been charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A property in Kepnock was raided on November 3 and a number of electronic devices and a notebook were seized by police.

It was alleged in court that the electronic devices contained documents indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism.

The AFP’s Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism, Scott Lee, said investigators worked quickly to prevent a terror act.

“The investigation highlights the professionalism and dedication of the individuals and agencies involved in the JCTT, and their commitment to bringing people to account for their criminal actions,” he said.