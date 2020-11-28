Black Friday TV 2020 deals: Samsung, LG and 4k smart TVs

If you really want to improve your game, you can also save on Now TV, Virgin Media and Sky TV and broadband packages.

Before you start browsing, read our guide to the best 4K TVs. With details on the brands you need to know about, it has everything you need to help you upgrade your home movie viewing experience into something that rivals a trip to the cinema.

As a more expensive addition to your home, it’s worth keeping an eye out for top discounts, so bookmark this page as we’ll update it with the best deals between now and Cyber ​​Monday.

The best Black Friday TV deals

Philips 58PUS7555 58-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: Was £ 499, now £ 379, Currys PC World

Save £ 120 on this 58-inch TV that features Dolby Vision, Freeview, Catch-up TV and 4K streaming. Another Philips 4K TV, the Ambilight 55PUS6814 / 12, was featured in our guide to the best 4K TVs of 2020, and our reviewer commented: “Picture quality is not the best in the test, but still excellent and better than what to expect from this. price range. “You can also save on the 43-inch, 50-inch and 70-inch versions (£ 60, £ 80 and £ 120 respectively) of this model.

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65in 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV with Freeview Play: Was £ 899, now £ 679, Amazon

This is a brand that featured heavily in our review of the best 4K TVs, with our tech critic David Phelan noting that the brand’s interface is very nice, only rivaled by LG’s system. The smart TV is compatible with a variety of your favorite platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, and it also comes with the FreeviewPlay button to provide endless shows in an instant. The LCD screen is 4K HDR for immersive viewing and features motion shake mitigation technology so you can see all the action seamlessly.

Samsung E49RU7300KXXU (2019) 49in, Ultra HD Curved, 4K Certified HDR Smart TV: Was £ 449, now £ 379, very

This TV allows you to watch in 3840×2160 resolution (four times better than Full HD) and the curved screen is designed to make it easier to view from different parts of the room, as well as to make the image appear larger (it can generate a immersion experience if you are also a gamer). This TV has been designed to work with compatible devices like Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can run everything from a remote control. The Samsung QE55Q80R was featured in our 2020 guide to the best 4K TVs, and our reviewer commented, “This TV has a lot of the high-end features you need to look good.”

Samsung QE75Q80TATXXU 75-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £ 2,499, now £ 1999, Currys PC World

Save yourself a whopping £ 500 on this massive 75-inch ultra HD smart TV from Samsung. With one of the largest ranges of 4K content and update apps at your fingertips, relax and enjoy Apple TV, Netflix, and Disney +. The intelligent quantum processor adjusts each image in real time so that all your content is updated to 4K, even if it is not filmed on it, improving the contrast and clarity of each scene.

JVC LT-32C600 32 “Smart HD Ready LED TV: Was £ 219.99, now £ 169, Currys PC World

Save £ 50 on this JVC smart TV. The LED display lets you enjoy your favorite shows in rich colors and sharp contrast. You can use your Amazon Echo-enabled speaker and control your TV simply with your voice. Plus, your favorite TV shows are at your fingertips with the best streaming apps like Prime and Netflix, so enjoy!

Samsung 65-inch QE65Q800T (2020) QLED HDR 2000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was £ 2,799, now £ 2,299, John Lewis & Partners

This 65 “screen packs the wow factor with four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD TV. Expect flawless and spectacular picture detail, with vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, perfectly realistic details, even on a screen this size. Plus HDR 2000 brightness means it won’t fade over time. The anti-glare screen ensures you’ll only see the purest picture no matter where you’re sitting or what time of day it is, and right now you can get a £ 500 discount.

Hisense 55in U7Q ULED 4K HDR Smart TV: Was £ 899, now £ 549, Studio

Save nearly 40% on this stylish 55-inch Hisense smart TV. It features Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa, and built-in apps including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube videos, all available to stream in 4K. Use the Remote Now smartphone app to replace your traditional remote and never lose it on the back of the couch again. The TV measures 77 x 122.7 x 25 cm (height). A two-year warranty is also included in the price.

Panasonic TX-65HZ1500B 65 “Smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £ 2,899, now £ 2,499, Currys PC world

See every detail on this 65-inch Panasonic TV, featuring an OLED screen offering four times the resolution of HD and a powerful HCX PRO smart processor. You can enjoy your favorite boxes on this smart TV, with platforms like Netflix, Now TV, Prime, and YouTube out of the box. We feature a similar model in our roundup of the 10 best 4K TVs. The independentThe tech critic said that “Panasonic OLED displays are typically excellent.”

LG 65UN81006LB 65 InchUHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: Was £ 999.99, now £ 645, Amazon

This 2020 model of LG 65UN81006LB 65-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV features 4K picture quality for sharp and detailed images, while the ultra-surround will ensure that your ears also enjoy immersive sound quality. Use your voice to find your favorite shows with the built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and relax with your favorite apps like Netflix and YouTube.

LG OLED65GX6LA 65 “Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £ 2,999, now £ 2,299, Currys PC World

Like many other next-generation flat-panel displays, it has a high-quality slim display thanks to the 4K HD display and OLED technology, making it a world away from traditional backlit LED TVs. With Alexa and the Google Assistant built in, it’s never been easier to navigate the range of streaming services at your fingertips, including Disney +, Netflix, and Prime Video. At £ 700 off you will want to take advantage of this offer quickly.

Hisense 65U8QFTUK 65 “4K Ultra HD HDR QLED Smart TV: Was £ 1699, now £ 949, Currys PC World

With 4K image quality, HDR technology to enhance details, surround sound and a JBL speaker, sitting on the couch watching TV will feel like a cinematic experience. Thanks to the built-in Alexa, you can control your device using your voice, and of course you can make use of one of the many streaming service apps. If the 65-inch size is too big, the 55-inch model is also discounted by £ 799 – a great price for a high-end TV.

Samsung the frame 2020 43 “QLED Smart TV: previously £ 1199, now £ 699, very

This will transform your room regardless of whether you are watching TV or not. In art mode, it displays artwork and photos and snaps to the wall like a picture frame, making it perfect for those who prefer the television not to be the focal point of a room. As a TV, the QLED screen and Q HDR technology mean that the picture quality is sharp. Access and control a world of online entertainment using your voice by connecting with built-in Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. With a whopping £ 500 savings, it’s worth buying quickly.

LG OLED65BX6LB 65 “Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV: Was £ 1799, now £ 1599, AO

Save £ 200 on this 65-inch smart 4K TV from leading brand LG, with an OLED display that promises to bring the cinema experience into your living room. The third-generation AI7 4K intelligent processor analyzes every frame in real time, giving you the best possible images. It also modifies the audio, so it will sound great in whatever room you are in. The smart TV will connect to all of your favorite streaming services, including Apple TV and Disney +, and features special technology that prevents image flickering and creates less blue light to help protect your eyes.

Sony Bravia KD65A85BU 65 “Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant: Was £ 2599, now £ 1999, Currys PC World

While this huge TV was expensive to start with, now is the time to buy it at a steep £ 600 discount. The 4K smart model has an ultra HD OLED display and is compatible with Google Assistant. In addition to Freeview HD, you’ll also have access to catch up on TV and a variety of streaming services, from Prime Video to Netflix. Sound comes directly from where the action happens on the screen with this TV, an unusual feature that makes your movie or TV show even more immersive.

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65 “4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Was £ 549, now £ 429, AO

Make the most of your free time with this 65-inch TV. Thanks to the 4K ultra HD screen, it has a high quality resolution so you can immerse yourself in your favorite boxes and movies; perfect for the Christmas period. In addition to a sharp picture, it is a smart TV, so you can enjoy streaming apps and update services and even connect it with your Alexa device. Take advantage of this offer today and you can claim £ 50 off a soundbar, which will really enhance your home theater experience.

Samsung QE55Q70T 55 “, QLED 4K ultra HD TV: Was £ 1299, now £ 799, very

QLED is a special Samsung product and means that it will deliver more saturated and more precisely defined colors. The Smart TV item means that of course you can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies using the built-in apps, including Disney +, Apple TV, NOW TV, and BT Sport. Ambient mode means that you can turn the screen into a decorative feature, moving the focal point away from the TV. It can also be controlled by a number of voice assistance, such as Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

The beauty of Black Friday is that retailers are competing for customers, so you will have varied discounts and deals, so don’t limit yourself to one store, instead compare different retailers.

read more

Sign up for retailers’ newsletters to be the first to know about their sales, have their list, and know what you’re looking for.

Be sure to check back here, because the IndyBest team will hand-select the best deals to be won in the run-up to and during the sale.

