Black Friday Boosters!! Atlanta Thieves Steal $10K From Luxury Mall!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Black Friday is a time where shoppers can get huge discounts, even on luxury items. Well learned that a group of boosters in Atlanta decided to get a 100% discount off at Atlanta’s popular Lenox Square mall yesterday.

The incident was captured on video by a passerby.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE THIEVES STEALING

In the video, you see a gang of about a dozen boosters – who grabbed handfuls of luxury items and ran out of the store.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR