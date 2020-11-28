Black Friday Boosters!! Atlanta Thieves Steal $10K From Luxury Mall!! (Video)

Black Friday is a time where shoppers can get huge discounts, even on luxury items. Well learned that a group of boosters in Atlanta decided to get a 100% discount off at Atlanta’s popular Lenox Square mall yesterday.

The incident was captured on video by a passerby.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE THIEVES STEALING

In the video, you see a gang of about a dozen boosters – who grabbed handfuls of luxury items and ran out of the store.

According to local reports, the boosters stole approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise in less than a minute.

One person claiming to be a store employee told , “They were efficient. They knew exactly what to steal, and they only took the most expensive items. Nothing cheap.”

The employee believes that the thieves plan on selling the items online, and reap the profits that should have belonged to the store.

