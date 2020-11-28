Best Buy Black Friday Deals: TVs, Laptops, and Phones on Sale

The best Black Friday sales have arrived in full as we head into Saturday. So far, some of the best tech discounts are coming from the Best Buy Black Friday sale. With huge discounts on TVs, laptops, phones, computer monitors, and security cameras, this sale is designed to be your one-stop shopping destination for all electronics. We’ve gone ahead and separated the sale into categories for your convenience:

If you aren’t sure what you’re looking to buy, you can browse our picks for the best deals from the Best Buy Black Friday sale going on right now. The site is offering a wide range of tech, from air fryers to major appliances, so if there’s a lot to choose from in 2020. We’ve also gathered our top picks for the Amazon Black Friday sale and Walmart Black Friday sale if you’re wanting to browse beyond Best Buy.

Top Best Buy Black Friday sales today

Best Buy TV deals

If you’re looking for top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals, you’ve come to the right place. The online tech retailer is offering some of the best TV deals all year, including a 70-inch Samsung TV deal that will knock your socks off.

Best Buy laptop deals

We’ve scoured the web for some of the best laptop sales for 2020, and Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals are right at the top.

Best Buy phone deals

If you’re in the market for a good Black Friday phone deal this year, Best Buy is offering some top discounts on iPhones and Google Pixel devices. Here are the top sales today:

Best Buy monitor deals

Best Buy has a couple of good computer monitor deals on HP gaming screens. If you don’t like any of the options below, take a look at our larger roundup of the best Black Friday monitor deals from around the web.

Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available in-store?

With shipping concerns becoming more and more apparent as we get closer to the holiday shopping season, it’s safe to assume that any deals available online are also available in brick and mortar locations. Additionally, to combat high levels of foot traffic, you can choose to utilize curbside pickup for any items your local store has in stock.

Will Best Buy have a Cyber Monday Sale?

Best Buy will be participating in Cyber Monday deals this year. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday will run Sunday, November 29, and Monday, November 30. The Cyber Monday deals will continue throughout Cyber Week.

Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee currently only lasts through November 28. It’s possible that the retailer will switch the branding of this as soon as the Black Friday sale comes to an end.

