Australia v India ODI news Cameron Green debut Marcus Stoinis injury

Cameron Green has been backed by Shane Warne and Steve Smith to make his international debut against India.

The heavyweight endorsement comes after incumbent all-rounder Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain while bowling in Australia’s crushing ODI win in Sydney on Friday.

The teams square off again at the same venue on Sunday and with such a quick turnaround it seems unlikely that Stoinis, who was dismissed for a golden duck, will be risked.

Marcus Stoinis of Australia applauds teammates. (Getty)

Selectors are blessed with plenty of all-round squad options in Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott.

But the drums are beating for Green, who along with Will Pucovski is Australia’s most prodigious young talent.

The 21-year-old from Western Australia is an imposing athlete and in terrific Sheffield Shield form.

He scored 197 in a recent Shield game to take his first class batting average close to 50.

The only concern surrounds his ability to bowl long spells after recovering from a stress fracture in his back.

Smith smashes a ton

But Smith – after stroking a magnificent century in Sydney – allayed any fears.

“He’s started really well in the Shield season,” Smith said.

“He’s a bright talent.

“I faced him for a couple of balls in the nets this afternoon before the game.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball.

“He looks an impressive talent and if he gets the opportunity hopefully he can take it with both hands.”

Fox Cricket expert Warne also supported the idea of unleashing Green on the Indians.

“Cameron Green would be the obvious (one),” Warne said.

India thrashed in opening ODI

“It’d be good to see him get a crack at international cricket.

“He looks like he is in good touch.

“It’s a perfect time – the Australian side is playing good cricket, everyone’s in a bit of form, it’s a good side to come in and make your debut.

“Cameron Green will come in if they want to strengthen their batting even though he can bowl a few overs.

“He probably only has to bowl three or four.

“It’s not as if he has to bowl 10 overs. It’s 18 deliveries, maybe 24.”

Wide World of Sports expert Ian Chappell is also a Green fan, saying earlier this month that he would pick him in his Test team.

Chappell calls for Pucovski inclusion

“I’d be tempted to go with Green in Adelaide, but I don’t think they will,” Chappell said.

“Green is up against Mitchell Marsh for that No 6 spot.

“Marsh has a horrific injury record, and hasn’t proved to me that he’s a No 6 batsman at Test level.

“He’s good enough as a third seamer, but from what I’ve seen I’m not sure his batting will ever be good enough.

“Down the line Green will probably be in the in top four, and bowl just a little bit.

“He’s probably going to become a Mark Waugh, before he hurt his back, someone who’s mainly there for his batting but who can give you a few handy overs.”

However, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody had a different view, arguing that leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s success (4-54) in game one should carry weight.