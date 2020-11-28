Apple’s Shopping Event Underway: Up to $150 Gift Card With Select Products

Apple’s annual four-day shopping event is now underway in the United States and many other countries, offering customers an Apple Store gift card worth up to $150 with the purchase of qualifying products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.



As usual, the offer excludes many of Apple’s newer products, including Macs with the M1 chip. In the United States, for example, customers can get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, any Apple TV, and select Beats headphones, with all but the iPhone SE having been released prior to this year.

Apple is also offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of 2020 models of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, but this applies only to the previous Intel-based models released earlier in the year. The offer for these Macs is also limited to physical Apple Store locations, subject to availability.

The gift card offer applies to purchases made at Apple Store locations, on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or by calling 1‑800‑MY‑APPLE.

The gift card values are as follows in the United States:

$150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro or 21.5-inch iMac

$100 for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, or HomePod

$50 for iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPad mini, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and select Beats headphones

$50 for remaining inventory of Intel-based MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt ports, at Apple Stores only, subject to availability

$25 for Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, or AirPods Pro

Apple’s terms and conditions provide more details.

Many retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering better deals on Apple products, so keep track of our Black Friday roundup.