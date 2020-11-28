Apple’s Black Friday free gift card offers are now live

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


After teasing its various gift card deals last week, the offers are now live in the Apple Store.

Just like in years past, the amount you get in a free gift card differs significantly depending on what Apple product you’re purchasing. For example, the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, gets you a $70 Apple Store gift card. On the other hand, buying the iPad Pro or the iPad mini gets you a $140 gift card.

Below is the free gift card amount broken down by device:

$70 Apple Store gift card

  • iPhone SE ($599)
  • iPhone 11 ($849)
  • iPhone XR ($699)
  • Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones ($399)
  • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones ($379)
  • Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones ($249)
  • Powerbeats Pro ($329)
  • Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones ($199)

$35 Apple Store gift card

  • Apple Watch Series 3 ($259)
  • AirPods with Charging Case ($219)
  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($269)
  • AirPods Pro ($329)

$140 Apple Store gift card

  • iPad Pro ($1,049)
  • iPad mini ($529)
  • HomePod ($399)
  • Apple TV 4K ($229)
  • Apple TV HD ($199)

  • $210 Apple Store gift card

  • 21.1-inch iMac ($1,399)
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro ($2,999)
  • For all of Apple’s gift card deals, follow this link.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR