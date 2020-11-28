Anushka Sharma talks about shooting while being pregnant and more

Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her first child and expecting to deliver in January 2021. The actress and husband Virat Kohli and doing all the work hard now so that they can take time off and be with the child once it arrives. Virat has already taken his paternity leave and Anushka too is wrapping up all her work commitments currently so that then she can go on a mini break. The actress got candid about returning to set and how she’ll be balancing her time at home with the child and her work in the future in a chat with a leading daily recently.

Talking about being back to work, she said, “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot.”

She further added that she would strike a balance between her time with her child and work commitments in the future, she said, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.” Kudos to you girl!