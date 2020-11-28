All Blacks back to winning ways, thrash Argentina in Sydney

Young winger Will Jordan scored his first brace as he led the All Blacks to a victory against Argentina at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

New Zealand won 38-0 after leading 10-0 at half-.

Before kick-off, All Blacks captain Sam Cane laid an New Zealand No 10 jersey emblazoned with Diego Maradona’s name – in memory of legendary Argentina legend.

The three- world champions went into the match under huge pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, and were facing the prospect of three losses in a row for the first in more than 20 years.

The All Blacks scored five tries through Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Patrick Tuipulotu and a double by Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Los Pumas delivered a weak defensive performance as they struggled to get on the board.

The Tri-Nations will conclude next week as the Wallabies take on Argentina in Sydney (Saturday, 5 December – 10:45 SA ).

Scorers:

New Zealand

Tries: Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Will Jordan (2), Patrick Tuipulotu

Conversations: Richie Mo’unga (5)

Penalty: Mo’unga

Teams:

Argentina

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Juan Cruz Mallia, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Lucas Paulos, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

Substitutes: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Santiago Grondona, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Lucas Mensa

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Will Jordan

