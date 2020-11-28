Adelaide hoon motorcyclist caught on police camera doing “monos” at 140kph

A hoon motorcyclist will spend the weekend behind bars after police allegedly caught him speeding on one wheel, not holding a valid licence, using fake plates on a stolen bike and carrying drugs.

Police were patrolling on Waterloo Corner Road, Salisbury when they saw the man allegedly weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds just before 11am yesterday.

Officers called in PolAir after they followed the rider onto the Salisbury Highway, where he allegedly ran a red light.

A hoon motorcyclist will spend the weekend behind bars after police allegedly caught him speeding on one wheel, not holding a valid licence, using fake plates on a stolen bike and carrying drugs. (SA Police)

PolAir tracked the rider and caught him allegedly performing a “mono” at a speed of 140k/ph before he was stopped by ground patrols at Research Road, Pooraka.

The 28-year-old Salisbury Downs man was arrested and checks revealed he didn’t hold a current licence, the bike had fake plates, and is suspected of being stolen.

Police also allege they found a traffickable amount of methamphetamines on the man.

Officers called in PolAir after they followed the rider onto the Salisbury Highway, where he allegedly ran a red light. (SA Police)
The 28-year-old Salisbury Downs man was arrested and checks revealed he didn’t hold a current licence, the bike had fake plates, and is suspected of being stolen. (SA Police)

He was charged with several offences related to the alleged dangerous riding, theft and drugs and was refused bail to appear at Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police confirmed they will continue targeting hoon driving and riding and won’t be lenient with prosecuting.

