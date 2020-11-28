Celia Chen / South China Morning Post:
A look at China’s draft Personal Information Protection Law, which would significantly increase fines for companies responsible for data breaches to up to $7.6M — The draft version of the new law significantly increases penalties for companies responsible for data breaches …
A look at China's draft Personal Information Protection Law, which would significantly increase fines for companies responsible for data breaches to up to $7.6M (Celia Chen/South China Morning Post)
Celia Chen / South China Morning Post: