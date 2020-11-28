3 reasons traders now expect Bitcoin hitting $13K before a new rally By Cointelegraph

3 reasons traders now expect Bitcoin hitting $13K before a new rally
The price of (BTC) has been consolidating above $17,000 on Nov. 28 following a major correction from $19,400. In the near term, traders anticipate the dominant cryptocurrency to see another steep pullback.
There are three main reasons why traders expect a deeper drop to occur in the near future, namely, historical cycles, the Fibonacci Sequence, and the record-high open interest of the futures market.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.