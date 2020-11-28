3 reasons traders now expect Bitcoin hitting $13K before a new rally By Cointelegraph

The price of (BTC) has been consolidating above $17,000 on Nov. 28 following a major correction from $19,400. In the near term, traders anticipate the dominant cryptocurrency to see another steep pullback.

There are three main reasons why traders expect a deeper drop to occur in the near future, namely, historical cycles, the Fibonacci Sequence, and the record-high open interest of the futures market.

4-hour chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin futures market open interest. Source: Skew