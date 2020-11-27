Youtuber Jake Paul Calls COVID-19 A ‘Hoax’

Youtuber Jake Paul is clearly oblivious to the more than 250,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 this year — and he says the virus is a hoax.

“People like yourself, or people who go on Twitter and read articles all day, you know, 98 percent of news is fake, so how do we know what’s actually real, and what we’re actually supposed to do?” he asked during an interview.

“I see people on Twitter complaining and being all upset, and saying this person knows this or that, but no one actually knows what to believe. Medical professionals have also said that masks do absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he continued.

The interviewer then challenged his remarks. Paul then responded by saying:

“Yes they have. Yes they have. You’re arrogant. You’re very arrogant for saying that they haven’t said that. I’m referring to dozens and dozens of my medical friends—doctors, people with PhDs—who say masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of coronavirus… I’m not here to have a debate with you about it, I’m just telling you what I’ve been told.”