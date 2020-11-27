Young Buck Answers Question About Being Gay: ‘You Still S**king D**k From The Back’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rapper Young Buck decided to answer questions from fans on Instagram Live yesterday, but MTO learned that it didn’t go quite as expected.

Last year, the former G-Unit rapper was accused of having a relationship with a transgender female. The woman leaked phone messages and video that she claims showed that the two were in a relationship.

Since then, Buck has been plagued with “gay” Rumors.

Yesterday, the rapper asked fans to join his live, if they had any questions for him – and one man brought up Buck’s gay scandal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR