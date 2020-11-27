‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Apologizes For ‘Yelling’ At A Contestant

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak apologized for calling out a player who questioned the wording of a puzzle on the show.

Contestant Darin McBain solved a puzzle but then pointed out its phrasing made no sense. Pat then yelled at him and called him “ungrateful!”

McBain was asked to come up with four “things that begin with the word ‘kitchen.'”

“Cabinet, oven, towels, sink,” he guessed correctly before telling Pat there’s no such thing as a “Kitchen oven.”

“Kitchen oven?” Pat said. “What was that? Who calls it a ‘kitchen oven?'”

“Don’t! You won! Don’t argue, Darin! … You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I’ve had it!” Sajak said before smiling.” No, I’m just teasing. I finally snapped!”

But viewers were upset and roasted him for his remarks. He did offer an apology later on in the show.

“I’m sorry I yelled at you Darin, I just don’t remember your mother giving us trouble like this,” he said.

Take a look at the footage above.