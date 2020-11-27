WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder: State has enough evidence to arrest mastermind, claims Gerrie Nel

The five men accused being involved in the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa have maintained their innocence in the court.

One of the accused, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, who spoke while Magistrate Hans Havenga was speaking was ordered to be removed from court.

Meyiwa’s family was under the impression that information surrounding the mastermind would have been brought forward to the court on Friday.

The family of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa expressed their anguish as information surrounding the mastermind behind his murder has still not been brought before the court by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, spoke to media following proceedings in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Sifiso attended the appearance alongside his sisters, Zama and Nhlanhla, who were left in tears.

Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appeared before Magistrate Hans Havenga.

They face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Sibiya, Mncube, and Mapisa, who had previously told the court they did not need legal representation and denied being involved in the matter. However, on Friday they changed their stance and told the court that they now sought legal aid.

At one point Mncube, who was clad in a white T-shirt stating: “I want justice to be done, I am not a killer of Senzo.” spoke while Magistrate Havenga was speaking, resulting in court officials being instructed to remove him.

Mncube said it was not fair that they were not being given the opportunity to address the court, but Havenga had made it clear that he would not entertain their addresses because they had legal representation. Mncube said: “Kudlalwa ngathi la [We are being played here]. What must we do when we are not being allowed to speak.”

Final indictment

State Prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that while the case was postponed for the final indictment and related documents to be finalised before it is transferred to the High Court, the processes were at an advanced stage. He added that there were also outstanding forensic investigations that would inform the form and substance of the indictment.

Baloyi asked for a postponement, adding that there would be no prejudice to the accused because they were in custody for other cases, while others were serving sentences.

Speaking outside the court, Sifiso said: “I believe in God and so I cannot say that God is delaying us. I think there is a reason for this delay. There is more information that is going to be given to the police and Afriforum. Justice is going to be done,” he said.

The mastermind

The disappointed brother said they had expected that information surrounding the mastermind would be revealed, but that did not happen. He added that the family, however, believe law enforcement agencies know what they are doing – and they know justice will unfold even if it takes a year.

Advocate Gerrie Nel of lobby group, Afriforum, private prosecutions unit, said it was disappointing that details surrounding the mastermind were not revealed in court.

Nel said he had thought that there was enough information to arrest the mastermind and bring him or her before the court.

“What I can reveal is I have been briefed by the police, I’ve had contact with the NPA. As I stand here, we have more evidence against the mastermind than we had last . That’s a fact. The police uncovered more evidence, so that makes the case for the arrest of the mastermind stronger.”

He added that there were, however, positives in the matter, given that there may be changes in the indictment, meaning there was something “new”.

Nel said the three month’s delay was also disappointing, considering the case was from 2014.

“I’m now more sure or certain that this postponement is just there to ensure a mastermind appears before court. I expect the mastermind to be arrested and appear before court,” Nel said.

The matter was postponed to 5 March 2021.