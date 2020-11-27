Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deals were just announced: Everything you need to know

Walmart announced its Cyber Monday 2020 sales event on Black Friday, revealing it will offer buyers thousands of discounts online starting at midnight on Sunday.

Walmart will also continue to offer buyers contactless pickup and convenient shipping options as well as curbside pickup service in select locations.

Black Friday isn,rsquo;t even over, as there are plenty of deals still available from all the major retails, Walmart included. But Walmart has already gone ahead and announced the first deals for the next shopping event that follows Black Friday. That,rsquo;s the Cyber Monday 2020 sale that will include additional discounts on all sorts of gadgets and other popular products. Shopping starts online at Walmart.com at 12:00 AM ET on November 30th, with Walmart saying that it,rsquo;s ready to ensure speedy deliveries for even more customers this year. That,rsquo;s going to be crucial, as 2020 has been dominated by online shopping and contactless shipping since so many people are trying to limit their risk of contracting COVID-19.

Today,rsquo;s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks proven by NIOSH to work better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! $22.31

Available from Amazon Prime. may receive a commission.

Buy Now

Walmart said in an announcement that it spread its Black Friday deals across three events this year, making more deals available through its website to “meet the evolving needs of our customers in this unique year,” and “meet customers where they,rsquo;re shopping – online.” Walmart expects Cyber Monday to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year and says it,rsquo;ll offer deep discounts on thousands of items, “from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty, and home.”

The top deals may be eligible for next-day delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup, the company says. Moreover, curbside pickup service will be available in select locations. Walmart put together a page where all the Cyber Monday deals will be listed as they become available, highlighting the following selection of discounted products:

onn. 60,rdquo; Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14,Prime; HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)

Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)

Portland Boot Company Cairo 12,Prime; Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)

1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

Even more deals are available online, so make sure you bookmark this link, so you can make up your mind over the weekend while you wait for Cyber Monday discounts to be enabled.

Today,rsquo;s Best Black Friday Deal