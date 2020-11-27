Village called ‘F**king’ to change name after randy tourists have sex next to sign

A village called ‘F**king’ has been forced to change its name after randy tourists kept having sex by its sign.

Disgruntled locals of the small traditional community, in Austria, are often disturbed to find naked couples romping in front of signposts.

The final straw has been pranksters from abroad who ring up locals and ask in English “Is That Fucking” – before bursting into laughter and hanging up.

From New Year, the village will be known as village will be known as ‘ Fugging ‘ in the hopes to deter frisky visitors.







English-speaking tourists have been making the journey to the area for years to pose in front of signs – but some take it a step further.

The villagers, known as F**kingers, have reportedly “had enough of visitors and their bad jokes”, according to local news.

“I’m sure each of them think they’re the first to think of it but believe me they’re not,” a resident told the Austrian Times.

“We’ve grown very tired of it and we’re doing something about it. ‘We are a very traditional community and we find this sort of public display shocking.”

Savvy entrepreneurs decided to cash in on the media attention and created postcards, Christmas cards – and even a F**king beer.

In 2018, Pornhub offered free premium access to residents of F**king and towns with names such as Titz in Germany or Big Beaver in Pennsylvania.

The mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality to which the village belongs, said the community shall be renamed as of January 1 2021.

She said: “I really don’t want to say anything more – we’ve had enough media frenzy about this in the past.”