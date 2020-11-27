U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue By

© . FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin



WASHINGTON () – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened an investigation into about 115,0000 Tesla (NASDAQ:) vehicles over front suspension safety issues.

The agency said it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles after receiving 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

Tesla in February 2017 issued a service bulletin describing a manufacturing condition that may result in front suspension fore link failures, NHTSA said.