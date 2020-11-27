Tyson Favourite in Return to the Ring? Cloudbet Customers Turn Their Backs on Saturday’s Circus

Article content continued

Roy Jones Jnr’s team has been bigging up their man’s fitness and “evolution” as a fighter, while Tyson, who last set foot in the ring in 2005, claims his recent persona of a weed-smoking peacenik will be a distant memory the second he gets his gloves on. But, with both Tyson and Jones Jnr the other side of 50, the fight is being held on special exhibition rules – such as “hard sparring” only, no knockouts and the threat of just a cut precipitating an immediate stop from the referee – the only thing to look out for is if these two legends of the ring remember they’re not supposed to be fighting for real.

The bout between the two aging ex-heavyweight world champions takes place on Saturday at Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on a bizarre card which also features a former NBA star, Nate Robinson, facing YouTuber-turned-Disney Channel star (and Triller investor) Jake Paul.

Cloudbet’s customer base just aren’t buying into this seniors’ day out and haven’t spent much time searching for Tyson vs Jones odds. Twelve times the number of bets have been taken on the Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight, with almost 50 x as much turnover in this market, compared with wagers on Tyson vs Jones Jnr.

So why have these two legendary boxers agreed to something that could leave their reputations on the ropes? Another ex-champion George Foreman has been in the media saying he thinks he knows.

“It’s temporary insanity. I liken it to a guy who wants to get on a boat and go out to sea. It seems like so much fun, so peaceful, so he wants to get out there and do it. Then he gets out there and the big waves start coming and the sea is rough and it’s raining and the wind is blowing and he asks himself, ‘Lord, why did I ever do this?’”

Anyone stumping up the $49.99 fee to watch this may well end up asking themselves the same question.

