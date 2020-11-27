Two people charged with manslaughter after Townsville toddler found dead in car

Police have charged two people with manslaughter after a three-year-old girl was found dead in a car in Townsville earlier today.

Police were notified around 3.30pm after a 37-year-old Burdell woman and 29-year-old Burdell man took the girl to Townsville University Hospital.

A crime scene was established and preliminary investigations indicate the toddler was left inside a locked vehicle for most of the day.

A nurse from the hospital was the first to raise the alarm.

A police statement said police and detectives from the Child Protection and Investigation Unit were called to the scene “in relation to a child”.

understands that police believe the child may have been in the car since school drop-off in the morning, and was only discovered when it came to pick-up .

Temperatures in Townsville reached well above 30C today.

The 37-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were subsequently charged and are due to appear before the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.